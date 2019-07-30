Karl Byrne wants Boston United to go up as champions

Summer signing Karl Byrne has National League North title ambitions.

Boston United kick off their campaign at home to Chester on August 3, and the 23-year-old wants his side to begin with intent.

“It’s a big game, but we’ll be looking for a good start,” said the Irishman.

“Hopefully we can go up as winners. We aim to win every game we play and we’ll just go on from there.

“We want to start well and get a good crowd behind us, get the place going.”

Byrne, who spent last season at Frickley, impressed on trial this summer.

“I’m very happy to be here and delighted the manager’s given me a chance,” he added.

“I’m here to do the business now.

“The way we play is enjoyable and I’ve liked it since I’ve come. The lads have been tremendous to me.”

After instantly making a name for himself at York Street with a 30-yard winner in the friendly against Grimsby Town, the right back is hoping to help contribute more to the United attack.

“I’ve set up more than I score, to be honest. I got a few more assists last season,” Byrne continued.

“I was delighted to get the deal done and I want to kick on now.

“I’m starting to gel into the team. It takes a bit of time but it’ll be grand.”

