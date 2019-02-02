Keeper Doran joins, while Jack is back

Goalkeeper Garry Doran has arrived at Boston Town - while attackr Jack Wightwick has returned.

Poachers boss Gary Edgley believes stopper Doran will push current number one Travis Portas for a place in the starting XI.

The 34-year-old made 38 appearances for Sleaford Town last season and skippered the side 12 times.

But after finding opportunities tough to come by this term he has been persuaded to move to the DWB Stadium

“He’s a goalkeeper with a great attitude, loads of experience and I’m looking at him to push Travis and give him competition for the number one jersey,” Edgley said of his latest signing.

Wightwick arrives on loan from Lincoln United.

The 23-year-old has scored 35 goals in 66 Town appearances.