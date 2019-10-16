Keeper George Willis recalled by Boston United

George Willis has been recalled by Boston United.

The goalkeeper has been on loan at Gainsboroughough Trinity, but returns to the Pilgrims ahead of Saturday's FA Cup fourth-qualifying round clash at Hednesford Town (KO 3pm).

With a place in the first round and £18,000 in prize money up for grabs, United will be taking no chances as they head to Keys Park.

Youth team stopper Jake Frestle has been helping number one Peter Crook in the warm-ups, but has not been named on the bench for the club.

Willis, last season's skipper and Player of the Year, has found opportunities hard to come by since the arrival of Crook in the summer.

His two appearances for Boston have been off the bench in county cup matches against Scunthorpe and Stamford.

Willis has featured six times for the Holy Blues, who he left to join Boston in summer 2017.

He kept a clean sheet in last night's goalless draw against Buxton, and also featured in the draw with Mickleover Sports and victory over Bamber Bridge, plus defeats to South Shields, Basford United and Atherton Collieries.