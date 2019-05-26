Keepers Willis and Crook to battle it out for Boston United spot, says Elliott

Keepers George Willis and Peter Crook will have to battle it out for Boston United’s number one jersey.

Manager Craig Elliott has brought in Crook from Hyde United this week, but says it is down to the two players to show who will begin the season between the sticks.

George Willis.

“We want competition for places in every position,” Elliott said.

“We’ve had a season of mediocrity and we need to improve. George was fantastic last season but, with no disrespect to Dylan (Parkin), he always knew he was the number one.

“We’ve now got two fantastic keepers who will push each other. We need that in every position.”

Crook came through the Scunthorpe United youth system before briefly linking up with Elliott when he was Ossett Town manager.

Crook - who has previously courted interest from Swansea City, Leeds United and Burnley - then joined Harrogate Town, keeping 19 clean sheets as they ended the 2015-16 campaign fourth in the National Leaue North, a place above a Pilgrims side which included Dayle Southwell, Carl Piergianni and Zak Mills.

He then moved on to Hyde.

“He’s a good keeper,” Elliott added. “He’s an England C player and was in the Evo-Stik Team of the Year twice.”