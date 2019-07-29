Knowles targets Chester clash for Boston United return

Dominic Knowles doesn’t mind battling for a place in the Boston United starting XI - because he believes strength in depth will only aid the Pilgrims’ promotion ambitions.

The former Harrogate Town striker is targeting August 3’s curtain raiser at home to Chester for his return after missing out the pre-season matches with a calf strain.

However, with Jordan Thewlis, Shaun Tuton, Tom Clare, Nicky Walker, Jay Rollins and Jonathan Wafula all targeting places in the front three, Knowles is aware he will have to force his way into the side.

“I think we’ve got a really strong attacking line-up,” he said.

“The thing is with this league, you need a strong squad. You can’t play your best team every week.

“People go through different bits of form and might not be firing on all cylinders for a month or so.

“Thats when you need lads to come in and do it.”

Knowles (pictured) pulled up with a calf strain during the warm-up of United’s first pre-season contest, the 2-1 win over Grimsby Town.

“It’s been frustrating, I’d done the hard work,” the summer arrival added.

“It’s nothing major and I think I’ll be ready for the start of the season.

“It’s just frustrating me. It was a freak one, but only a couple of weeks out.”

Knowles, meanwhuile, has no regrest about stepping down from the National League to link up with Boston.

“I don’t think you can have regrets in football, it’s a tough business as everyone knows what they’re signed up for,” he continued.

“I don’t think there’s a massive gulf between the two leagues, it’s not a big drop in my eyes.”

