Boston Town saw a 2-0 lead slip as they were beaten by the last kick of the game.

An own goal from Jon Fairweather and Liam Tunstall’s goal saw the Poachers hold the advantage at half time.

However, ex-Town striker Josh Ford reduced the arrears from the spot to begin the turnaround.

Jonny Lockie levelled the scores in the 83rd minute before Jack Smith had the final say three minutes into time added on.