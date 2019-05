Boston United have signed defender Luke Shiels.

Craig Elliott described the 29-year-old former Harrogate Town defender as a ‘leader’.

He said: “He is the leader we have been after for a while.

“Luke is strong and aggressive and attacks the ball in both boxes.

“He has vast experience and I am very much looking forward to working with him.”

Shiels has arrived from Alfreton Town where he spent the past two seasons.