League leaders too strong as Boston United beaten at York City

York City 2 Boston United 1

(Alex Kempster 36, Jordan Burrow 50; Jay Rollins 54)

Boston United couldn’t repeat their comeback heroics as York City opened up an eight-point gap at the top of the National League North.

Goals from Jay Rollins and Max Wright secured a 2-2 draw at Bootham Crescent last season, and the omens where there again tonight as the hosts opened up a 2-0 lead and Rollins again reduced the arrears.

But this time the table toppers held on to claim the three points.

Alex Kempster handed the Minstermen a 1-0 interval lead, netting from close range after Peter Crook could only parry Andy Bond’s curler.

That lead was doubled when ex-Pilgrim Jordan Burrow headed home a corner five minutes after the re-start.

Boston were handed a lifeline when keeper Pete Jameson kicked the ball straight to Dominic Knowles, who set up Jay Rollins to reduce the arrears.

The Pilgrims - who handed debuts to Demeaco Duhaney and Alex Penny - needed to be at their best at the back to prevent York adding to their tally.

Luke Shiels denied Daniel Maguire and Adriano Moke and Simon Ainge was called upon to block efforts from David Ferguson and Burrow.

Crook was also called into action, diverting Maguire’s effort.

For the Pilgrims Jordan Thewlis was twice denied by Jameson, who also diverted Alex Whittle’s strike, while Andi Thanoj couldn’t repeat his Hednesford heroics, his free kick sailing over the City bar.

YORK: Jameson, Dyer, Ferguson, Newton, McNulty, Tait, Moke, Bond, Burrow, Maguire (Durrell 64), Kempster (Green 82); Subs (not used): McFarlane, King, Whitley.

UNITED: Crook, Duhaney, Whittle, Platt, Ainge, Shiels, Woolford (Walker 71), Abbott (Thanoj HT), Knowles, Thewlis, Rollins (Penny 73); Subs (not used): Tuton, Willis.

REF: Dean Hulme.

ATT: 2,768 (112).