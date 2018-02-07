Let’s put the fun back into football! Paul Wilkinson calls for closer ties between Boston Town and United

Paul Wilkinson believes Boston is big enough for two successful senior football teams - and he is calling for Town and United to forge closer ties.

The 44-year-old businessman has recently joined the Poachers’ board of directors with a view to taking over from current incumbent Mick Vines.

Wilkinson knows all about dual-loyalties as he is the brother-in-law of Micky and Derrick Nuttell - who have both played for the Poachers and Pilgrims - as well as being the son-in-law of Town director John.

And he is hoping to build a relationship that suits both clubs.

“The one thing I want to get across is that I don’t want there to be anymore them and us,” Wilkinson said.

“I’ve never played football, but I love it. I’m a big fan of Boston Town and Boston United.

“The town is big enough for two teams to do well.

“I’ll still go and watch Boston United sometimes, and I hope they do well.

“And I hope that more of their fans will come over and watch us when they’re playing away.”

The Poachers were formed in 1964 by United officials who feared the Pilgrims’ financial situation may cause the club to fold.

Relations between the two clubs were hostile at first but have cooled over the years.

And Wilkinson is adamant that he wants things to continue improving.

“I want to put together a team that can play exciting, attacking football for everyone to enjoy,” he added.

“I just want to put a bit more fun back into local football.

“Hopefully the two clubs will be able to work together and I would love us to still have that pre-season friendly between the two clubs.

“We’re building an academy and if some of the lads progress then it may be natural that they move to United.

“Some of their players may move to us.

“There are a lot of talented players we would like to keep in Boston.”