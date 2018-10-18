Lincoln City midfielder makes Boston Town move

Lincoln City youngster Danny Horton has linked up with Boston Town.

The 18-year-old central midfielder has recently been on loan at Grantham Town and has been convinced to make the switch to the DWB Stadium by boss Gary Edgley.

Edgley said: “I think this signing speaks volumes as to where the club is now from a few weeks ago and where we are looking to be.

“Again, Danny ticks all the right boxes for me with age, experience, ability, desire and wanting to play the right way.

“This lad is a power house central midfielder and will drive my team forward, after only being introduced to him a few weeks ago I have loved everything he has had to say about what he wants to do in the game.

“From what I have seen from him at training, Danny has come here on the back of high recommendations from Marc Tracy (Lincoln City) and Mark Bland (Grantham Town) and I would like to personally thank both of them for their input and help in getting Danny here.

“Danny will come straight into my squad for this Saturday’s home game against Cogenhoe (KO 3pm).”