Boston Town have added teenage defender Kyle Watkins to their squad.

The 17-year-old has linked up from Lincoln City on a rolling month’s loan deal.

This week manager Gary Edgley said he was one signing away from putting together the squad he believed could lift themselves out of trouble in the UCL Premier.

Watkins, who has captained Lincoln’s Under 18s side, has become the 47th player to link up with the Poachers this term.

Town travel to face derby rivals Pinchbeck United on Saturday (KO 3pm).