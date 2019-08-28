Looking to Imp-rove! Jordan Adebayo-Smith wants to bring Lincoln City’s winning mentality to Boston United

Jordan Adebayo-Smith is bringing Lincoln City’s winning mentality with him to Boston United.

The 18-year-old Imps striker has joined the Pilgrims on loan until January, and he wants more of the success he’s been accustomed to seeing at Sincil Bank.

The California-born forward believes the high standards set by bosses Danny and Nicky Cowley – which have seen Lincoln climb from non-league to League One in the space of three seasons – can also serve United well.

“Both teams are doing well, which is good for me,” Adebayo-Smith told The Standard.

“Danny and Nick, they’re on it every day. There’s not one day they’re off it.

“Everything’s detailed, training’s detailed. The pattern work, everything.

“They have high standards and everyone has to keep up to that.”

And Adebayo-Smith, who will continue to train with the Imps during the week, will be keeping up those high standards as he bids to improve during his time at York Street.

“I’ll watch the games back to see how I can improve and what I need to do,” he added.

“We do that at Lincoln so it’s something I want to do here.

“Game time will help to improve anyone as well. Every day I’m learning.”

The teenager made his debut off the bench during Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Gloucester City but provided an assist in his first start, Monday’s 5-0 drubbing of Altrincham.

He enjoyed the buzz of the side being applauded down the tunnel at full time and is now setting his sights on learning his trade.

“It was a good feeling knowing I played all right too, which was good,” said Adebayo-Smith, who is happy to play anywhere along Craig Elliott’s front line.

“Hopefully, I’ll get more chances like that and maybe more goals.

“I feel like I can be versatile: I can work the wing or go down the middle. I’ve also been working on my hold-up play. I’m getting stronger.”