Mackinder weaves his magic again to leave Wyberton thinking what could have been

Lincs League

Wyberton 0 Ruston Sports 2

Wyberton were on the receiving end of another home defeat on Saturday, defending champions Ruston Sports winning 2-0.

Both teams had chances in the first half, but it was Ruston who found themselves going 1-0 up.

A punch from the Wyberton keeper found its way to Rustons’ Alex Mackinder, who chipped the ball over three Colts players, including a defender on the line.

Wyberton could have levelled before half time, but Jamie Elston’s effort inside the box hit the post.

The second half was much like the first as both teams created chances.

Wyberton huffed and puffed but couldn’t find the breakthrough they wanted.

Rustons’ second goal came in the 91st minute, capitalising as the hosts pushed bodies forward.

A ball in from the edge of the area was pulled back for the Ruston man to fire home and make sure the visitors left with all three points as Wyberton sit 10th in the Lincs League.

Colts manager Joe Greswell was happy with the performance and believes, on another day, the result could have gone his side’s way.

“Reflecting on the game, we didn’t have much luck unlike last week,” he said.

“I look at the first goal, and of all the players on that pitch the loose ball could have gone to, it went to Alex Mackinder.

“He loves scoring great goals against us and got another one.

“We still created chances during the game so I’m not too worried.

“Their second goal was a case of us pushing men forward and getting caught out.

“These things happen when you’re searching for a goal.

“The table doesn’t look to good at the minute, but as I’ve said before, anyone can beat anyone on their day so a couple of wins and results going our way, we can climb up that table.”

On Saturday Wyberton travel to Louth Town (KO 3pm).