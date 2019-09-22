‘Mad five minutes’ sees Wyberton suffer first defeat of season

A ‘mad five minutes’ saw Wyberton suffer their first defeat of the season.

Will Britton put the Colts in front at the Causeway, only for two quick goals from Immingham Town to secure victory in the Challenge Cup.

“In the first 40 minutes the lads were brilliant, creating a lot of chances,” said Wyberton assistant Jamie Hanton.

“And when we scored I thought we were going to go on to score more.

“But at this level you have to take those chances or else teams hurt you, which we saw in a mad five minutes - as we went from cruising to being 2-1 down at half time.

“Fair play to Immingham, they took their chances and won the game, but we are very disappointed in the result.

“We have to learn from it and go again now in the next game.”

Both sides took time to settle into the game, but Wyberton took the game to Immingham and opened the scoring.

A lovely through ball by Nicky Frost saw Britton slot past the keeper.

After the first goal, Wyberton carried on being the better side, creating more chances.

But Immingham were awarded a penalty in the 40th minute, keeper James Doughty getting a good hand to the strike but he couldn’t keep it out.

Minutes later Immingham scored again, a mix up down Wyberton left-hand side put the away side through.

In the second half Wyberton never really got going again, and as the game went on they pushed more men forward which meant it became and end-to-end game.

Wyberton concedes another penalty, which Doughty saved before the referee blew for encroachment.

Late on Daniel White hit the post, Britton putting the follow-up in the back of the net, only to be ruled offside.

Scott Dawson was the Amy Sanderson Mortgages Man of the Match.