Manager search for Poachers reserves

Boston Town will operate a reserve side next season - and they are on the lookout for a management team.

The Poachers have recently run affiliated sides in the Lincolnshire League and FA Under 21 Development League.

But after a campaign with no second string, the Poachers are looking to bolster their ranks once more.

Anyone interested in being part of the management and coaching team is asked to send their name and contact details via direct message on Twitter or Facebook.

As well as a manager and coaches, the club are looking for support staff.

The division the team hope to play in has not yet been confirmed.