Manchester United Champions League winner among star-studded Once Upon A Smile XI to face Wyberton Reserves in charity match

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown will lead a team of star-studded celebrities taking part in a charity match in Boston.

The two-time Champions League winner - who also has five Premier League medals - will be joined by Dancing on Ice winner Jake Quickenden, Soccer AM’s Lloyd Griffith, This Is England actor Thomas Turgoose and soap stars Daniel Jillings (Hollyoaks), Danny Miller and Jay Kontzle (Emmerdale), with many more names yet to be announced.

They will face Boston Saturday League side Wyberton Reserves at the Jakemans Stadium on Monday, May 6 (KO 2pm) in the Dickie Dales Memorial Match, raising cash for Once Upon A Smile.

A total of £19,000 has been raised for various charities over the past seven years by Wyberton Reserves, under their former guise as Leverton SFC, including more than £4,000 from last year’s contest, the first time the side were pitted against a celebrity XI.

On that occasion the two sides drew 2-2, with Leverton winning 5-4 on penalties.

“It’s something we couldn’t do without the support of many people, including the players, who give up their own time for this,” Wyberton Reserves manager Giles Elson said.

The match will be sponsored by Highgate Day Nursery and Pre-School, with Bullet Engineering sponsoring the celebrity side, also paying for their overnight accommodation.

Tickets cost £7 (£3.50 under 6s), and are available from gilesleson@hotmail.co.uk, the front desk at Woodco, Norfolk Street, or online at www.eventbrite.co.uk.