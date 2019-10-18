Martyn Woolford suffered late heartbreak against Manchester United, now the Boston United midfielder says the Pilgrims have a ‘big opportunity’ to earn a top FA Cup tie of their own

Martyn Woolford has told his Boston United teammates not to squander their ‘big oportunity’ to move into the FA Cup’s first round.

Victory at Hednesford Town on Saturday would see the Pilgrims in the hat alongside clubs from League One and League Two.

Woolford, who made his Boston debut in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Darlington, knows all about the magic of cup football.

He was part of the Sheffield United side that appeared to have held Manchester United – the club he supported as a boy – to a goalless draw at Old Trafford in January 2016, only for Wayne Rooney’s stoppage-time penalty to knock out the then-League One side.

“I have been lucky enough to play against big clubs to be fair, both Manchester clubs,” said Woolford, who did find the net against the Red Devils in a 5-2 Carling Cup defeat with Scunthorpe United nine years ago.

“I have scored against Man United and I played at Old Trafford with Sheffield United, so in the cups I’ve got fond memories.”

He now wants his Pilgrims teammates to put together a series of wins and create something for themselves to look back on fondly.

“A cup run gives you the chance to play at some big grounds against very good players,” he added.

“As the manager (Craig Elliott) has been stressing, it’s a big opportunity to be in that first round.

“It’s big for everybody that’s lower down the leagues.

“There’s huge rewards financially, and then there’s the chance as players to experience something you don’t necessarily get to see in the league games. It’s a good one all round.”

Woolford left Grimsby Town in the summer, ending his 13-year spell in the Football League, which also saw him turn out for Bristol City, Millwall, Fleetwood Town and York City.

He joined Boston from Northern Premier League Hyde United, but is eligible to play at Keys Park on Saturday as he hasn’t featured for the Tigers in the cup this season after striking a deal with Dave McGurk.

“I requested that of the manager there; it was always meant to be a short-term thing there,” Woolford added.

“It was a case of me wanting to keep fit and make sure I didn’t get rusty by sitting around.

“The manager is a good friend of mine and he agreed. I am available and it’s a good one to be a part of.”

Hednesford have been flying high at the top of the Southern League Central Division, with the Pilgrims eager to bounce back from defeat in the north east to book their place in the FA Cup’s first round. Kick-off at Keys Park will be at 3pm.