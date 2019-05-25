Match raises £4,500

A total of £4,500 was raised for the Once Upon A Smile charity following a celebrity football match.

Wyberton Reserves beat a side including This Is England actor Thomas Turgoose, Soccer AM’s Lloyd Griffith, Our Girl star Simon Lennon, Radio 1 DJ Cel Spellman and Thomas Law, better known as Eastenders’s Peter Beale at Boston United’s Jakemans Stadium on Monday, May 6.

The hosts outscored their rivals 7-1 on the day to claim the Dickie Dales Memorial Trophy.

But the real winner was the charity.

The Once Upon A Smile side will return for another match next year, set for May 4.