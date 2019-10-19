MATCH REPORT: Bring on the big boys! Andi Thanoj collectors' item sees patched-up Boston United into FA Cup's first round

Hednesford Town 0 Boston United 1

(Andi Thanoj 38)

The best things come to those who wait. Just ask Andi Thanoj.

The midfielder picked the perfect time to score his first Boston United goal as the Pilgrims booked their place in the FA Cup's first round.

With 38 minutes on the clock Thanoj curled a 20-yard free kick over the wall and into the net... a goal worth £18,750 in prize money.

What a way to mark your 76th appearance.

United can now look forward to going into Monday's draw alongside League One and Two sides, but they were forced to earn their victory.

The patched-up defence earned their ninth - and most important - clean sheet of the campaign under difficult circumstances, the back four and keeper Peter Crook outstanding.

The day started badly for the Pilgrims with skipper Luke Shiels failing a fitness test and leading scorer Jordan Thewlis also out the starting XI due to injury.

Dominic Knowles was named up front despite suffering with tonsilitis.

Craig Elliott has made four changes to the side which lost 2-1 at Darlington last Saturday, Lewis Gibbens, Ashley Jackson, Thanoj and Martyn Woolford replacing Shiels, Thewlis, Nicky Walker and Ben Middleton.

And things went from bad to worse seven minutes in as Gibbens was unable to continue after clashing with Danny Glover and suffering a groin injury, Ben Middleton joining stand-in skipper Simon Ainge in the heart of defence.

The two rivals took it in turns to trade chances throughout the first half.

Tom Elliott's free kick forced a fingertip save from United's Crook and James Hurst thundered an effort wide.

For Boston, Brad Abbott warmed the fingers of Daniel Platt and an outstretched leg diverted Tom Platt's goalbound header as United caused the Pitmen problems with some testing corners.

Thanoj forced Platt into another low save while Crook had to be at his best to deny Osebi Abadaki, diverting his 20-yard rasper at full stretch.

The breakthrough came in the 38th minute, a little bit of magic from the boot of Thanoj as he curled home the dead ball.

United rode their luck minutes into the second half when Woolford appeared to handle in the box as the ball bounced up and struck him, but referee Dale Wootton shook his head as the Pitmen appealed.

Rollins should have made Platt work harder when he broke clear and drove his effort wide of the target while an effort from Tom Fry at the other end suffered a similar fate.

Chances became few and far between in the second half. United appeared to get a firmer foothold in the contest, although with the scoreline so close there were a few nervy moments as the hosts tried their luck from distance.

Crook was called upon to play a sweeper role to deal with long balls over the top and coped admirably, aided by some desperate late defending, United into the first round of the FA Cup for the first time as a non-league club since 1997.

HEDNESFORD: Platt, Curley, Griffiths (Fry 45), Bailey, Morris, Hurst, Reid, King, Glover (Wells 77), Elliott, Abadaki; Subs (not used): Gatter, Hallahan, Scott, Daniels, Veiga.

UNITED: Crook, Jackson, Whittle, Platt, Gibbens (Middleton 7), Ainge, Thanoj, Abbott, Knowles (Thewlis 90), Woolford (Wafula 82), Rollins; Subs (not used): Walker, Willis, Adebayo-Smith, Tuton.

REF: Dale Wootton.

ATT: 891 (283).