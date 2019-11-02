MATCH REPORT: Jordan Thewlis hat-trick sees Boston United come from behind to win at AFC Telford

AFC Telford United 1 Boston United 3

(Adam Walker 33; Jordan Thewlis 52, 56 (pen), 62)

Jordan Thewlis bagged a 10-minute hat-trick as Boston United came from behind to win 3-1 at New Bucks Head.

The Pilgrims’ leading scorer took his season’s tally to 11 goals in 16 appearances to help move his side up to 10th in the National League North with victory over AFC Telford United.

The Pilgrims weren’t quite sure how they entered half time a goal down after an impressive opening 45 minutes.

Boston had hit the woodwork twice and seen an effort chalked off before conceding.

Dominic Knowles saw a finish ruled out for offside after he reacted first when Matthew Yates parried Thewlis’ drive, while Andi Thanoj - in for the injured Jay Rollins - saw a free kick rattle the crossbar and Theo Streete slice against his own post attempting to deal with Maryn Woolford’s dead ball.

On top of that, Knowles’ drive was diverted by Streete, who also hacked away Thewlis’ powerful cross.

But the warning signs had been there for Boston when Alex Whittle had to block on the line to deny Stenson.

The Buck s took the lead in the 33rd minute as Adam Walker’s 20-yarder took a deflection on the way past Peter Crook.

Back came Boston with Whittle forcing a save from Yates and Knowles seeing another effort blocked, this time by Zak Lilley.

The first half may have been a story of what-might-have-beens, but the second belonged to Thewlis.

He levelled seven minutes after the re-start, meeting Woolford’s cross to beat Yates at his near post.

Yates then denied Thewlis before the Pilgrims striker made it 2-1 from the spot, sending the Telford number one the wrong way after Streete was penalised for shirt pulling while defending a corner.

Woolford was the provider again as Thewlis ensured the match ball was his, heading home from a corner in the 62nd minute.

Telford refused to give up and carved out some good opportunities, Aaron Williams seeing an effort hit Crook’s crossbar and Stenson blasting high and wide when well placed.

Boston skipper Luke Shiels was then called upon to perform some goalline heroics to keep Marcus Dinanga’s cross out, while Crook denied Williams in stoppage time

But as the final whistle blew, the Pilgrims sat level on points with seventh-place Brackley Town, who occupy the final play-off spot.