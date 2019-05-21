McDermott appointed to Boston United coaching staff

John McDermott has joined Boston United’s coaching staff as assistant manager.

The former right back, who made more than 600 appearances for Grimsby Town, will work alongside manager Craig Elliott, first team coach Lee Stratford and goalkeeping coach Rich Lawrence.

Middlesbrough-born McDermott also has managerial experience with Alfreton Town and was Simon Weaver’s number two at Harrogate.

Elliott said: “I have been searching for an experienced assistant for the past two or three months and John certainly fits the bill.

“He has a vast knowledge of the non-league scene and is an excellent coach.”