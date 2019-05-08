Middleton signs new Boston United deal, but Qualter departs

Ben Middleton has signed a new contract with Boston United - but Ryan Qualter has left the Jakemans Stadium.

Versatile defender Middleton, 24, has agreed to remain with the Pilgrims until summer 2020 after signing a new deal last night.

Ryan Qualter.

The former North Ferriby and Harrogate player made 22 appearances for Boston last season in a campaign punctuated by injury and suspension, after 14 notching up appearances on loan the previous campaign.

Meanwhile, Qualter has announced he will not remain at the club following talks with manager Craig Elliott.

“Want to thank everyone @bostonunited loved my time at the club and so proud to have done so,” he wrote on Twitter. “Wish everyone at the club all the success.

“I also want to thank the gaffer and all the back room staff for their efforts a great bunch of people sure they will be a force next year.”

Qualter arrived from Shaw Lane in January 2018, making 62 appearances.

George Willis, Brad Abbott, Andi Thanoj, Ashley Jackson, Nicky Wroe, Jay Rollins, Nicky Walker and Middleton are all on board for next season.