Missed chances and a late winner cost Wyberton against leaders Trinity

A late winner saw league leaders Gainsborough Trinity Reserves finally get the better of a resilient Wyberton side.

It took an 84th-minute strike for the Colts to be beaten at the Causeway in their Lincs League clash.

“Really, it was a game of two halves,” said Wyberton boss Joe Greswell, who was left rueing missed opportunities.

“Gainsborough were in control first half and really moved the ball around well.

“Like previous weeks, we were a different side second half.

“When we had the ball we didn’t rush, we played to our strengths... Just a shame we didn’t have our shooting boots with us today as we missed chance after chance after chance.”

Reflecting on the goal, Greswell added: “We just lost our concentration for a second and got punished.

“If we can turn these second-half displays into 90-minute performances we will start climbing the table like we have before.”

If it wasn’t for an in-form James Doughty in goal, Trinity could have been 2-0 up.

Wyberton looked dangerous on the counter attack but, like in previous weeks, they couldn’t really trouble the Gainsborough keeper.

The second half told a different story, but the Colts just couldn’t take their chances, before being caught out at the death.