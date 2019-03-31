Mixed emotions for Greswell as Wyberton’s fightback falls short against table-topping Moorlands

Joe Greswell admitted to mixed emotions after his Wyberton side were beaten 4-3 by Lincs League leaders Lincoln Moorlands Railway.

The Colts trailed 4-1 at the interval before staging an attempted fightback in the second half at The Causeway.

“I’m happy because we showed great character in the second half to not give up and keep going to the end, but disappointed that we found ourselves 4-1 down going into half time,” he said.

“We didn’t do too much wrong first half, just two or three of the lads had off days and Moorlands made us pay.

“They really are ruthless and scored some fantastic goals but, saying that, we let them have the opportunity to score those goals.”

Greswell admitted that days like Saturday showed why Wyberton aren’t quite ready to challenge at the top of the table.

“A number of times other managers ask me why aren’t we up there, why aren’t we challenging. This is the reason why,” he added.

“Just like the county cup semi final, we can’t switch off like we do against good teams and give them goals and then expect to get something out the game.”

Moorlands’s first was a well-worked goal coming from the right-hand side.

A dangerous ball and a defensive mix up allowed a tap-in.

Number two saw Gary Nimmo volley home a 30-yard effort into the Wyberton net.

The third came from Wyberton getting caught out high up the pitch.

Nicky Frost gave Wyberton a lifeline, tapping home after Jamie Elston forced the keeper into a smart save.

Just when Wyberton thought they was back in it, Moorlands grabbed their fourth, Nimmo on target again with the goal as he cut back inside and thundered home.

The second half was a very different story.

Moorlands thought the game was won and Wyberton had nothing to lose, which made for an interesting 45 minutes.

Janson Pinner got Wyberton’s second as he fired home from inside the 18 yard box.

Frost scored his second goal as his shot from outside the area flew into the bottom left-hand side.

Wyberton and Moorlands kept pushing each other with Moorlands not finding that killer goal and Wyberton making Moorlands earn their victory.