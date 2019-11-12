MOORS V PILGRIMS: Boston United’s winning streak ends as Spennymoor come from behind to claim the points

Dominic Knowles.

Boston United’s three-game winning streak came to an end as bogey team Spennymoor Town yet against claimed three points at the Pilgrims’ expense.

James Roberts and Shane Henry struck to cancel out Dominic Knowles’ opener as the Moors made it four wins and a draw from the past five meetings between the two sides.

Jonathan Wafula and Alex Penny both made their first league starts of the season as Boston kicked off without the injured Simon Ainge and suspended Tom Platt, former Pilgrims Stephen Brogan and Adam Boyes named on the home side’s bench.

Boston had failed to score in their past four meeting against Spennymoor - or for 21 years, since March 1998, if you’re willing to count those seasons these two sides played in different divisions - but Knowles ended that dry spell just eight minutes in.

The striker grabbed his fifth goal of the season as he forced home Jordan Thewlis’ cross to draw first blood.

Boston thought they’d doubled their advantage as Martyn Woolford’s drive found the net, only for it to be ruled out after taking a nick off the offside Knowles.

And within seconds Moors were level, Roberts beating Peter Crook from 18 yards out.

Spennymoor looked to add to their tally with Robert Ramshaw heading off target and Mark Anderson forcing a save from Crook before the half-time whistle.

The second half began with Knowles seeing a header saved, but it was the Moors who scored next.

Henry’s 66th-minute 25-yarder found the net to hand the hosts the advantage.

Brad Abbott and Penny attempted to pull Boston level but both saw efforts blocked.

At the other end Crook denied Taylor the goal which would certainly have killed the contest.

But with the Pilgrims unable to grab a second, the hosts held out for victory.

MOORS: Gould, Hibbs, Mason, Chandler, Buddle, Curtis, Roberts (Boyes 88), Henry, Taylor, Ramshaw, Anderson (McKenna 66); Subs (not used): Brogan, Ward, Cogdon.

UNITED: Crook, Duhaney, Whittle, Thanoj, Penny, Shiels, Wafula (Wright 80), Abbott, Knowles (Tuton 86), Thewlis, Woolford (Rollins 80); Subs (not used): Jackson, Willis.

REF: Adam Herczeg.