'More gears and more goals to come'! Craig Elliott warns Boston United's strikers are ready to cause defenders nightmares

Boston United's strikers are about to show their full potential, according to Craig Elliott.

The Pilgrims boss believes that his in-form attack line are ready to hit their stride following a stop-start opening to the season.

Jordan Thewlis currently leads the scoring charts with seven goals in 10 appearances, despite serving a three-match suspension and playing through the pain barrier with a long-standing groin problem.

Last week was the first time the summer saigning was able to take part in, and complete, both midweek training sessions.

Dominic Knowles and Jay Rollins have also scored three times this season.

Knowles missed pre-season due to a calf strain while Rollins, like Thewlis, has served a three-match ban for his part in the brawl against Leamington.

Those three and Nicky Walker, himself recently back following a five-month lay-off due to a knee injury, received high praise from Elliott following Saturday's FA Cup win.

The manager believes that, with their troubles seemingly behind them, they can begin to give defenders even more nightmares.

"There's more gears to come from them, more goals and assists from them all," he said.

"They've had suspensions, injuries, stop-start times this season.

"Now they're getting good weeks of training in that consistency will come."

Jake Wright has also scored three goals, but the York City loanee has been out of action since August with a hamstring injury.

Fellow striker Shaun Tuton is also keen to get in on the act and Elliott believes it's just a matter of time until his name is on the scoresheet.

"Shaun's a good player, he really is," he added.

"We just need to get his confidence going because, make no mistake, on his day as he's as good as anyone. I want him firing."

