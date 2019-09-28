‘More than a victory!’ Superb Boston United victory sets standard for the season - Craig Elliott

Craig Elliott described Boston United’s win against Southport as ‘more than a victory’.

Brad Abbott and Jordan Thewlis scored the vital goals in what was the Pilgrims’ best performance of the season, and most probably the previous one too.

The manner in which every player impressed left Elliott believing his side have laid down a marker for the remainder of the campaign.

“That’s a good performance, that,” he said.

“It’s more than a victory, I think, all over the park.

“Don’t forget the centre backs, (Jack) Sampson up top’s a good player and I can’t remember Aingey (Simon Ainge) missing a header today.

“They have two two big lads and we needed to see them off, and they did.

“We played well everywhere.”

Abbott completed a move he started himself with a crunching tackle to give Boston the half-time lead, Thewlis adding a moment of solo brilliance for number two after an inch-perfect pass from Abbott.

But while they get the plaudits, Elliott believes his entire side put in the performance he has been expecting following his summer recruitment.

“I think we had plenty of width, we were a threat and had a solid spine to us,” Elliott added.

“They’re all the ingredients of a decent team. We’ve been unlucky in a few games with draws, but confidence is a big thing.

“Not only a win but a good performance, from the first minute to the last.

“If I’m being picky, maybe it should have been three, possibly four, at half time.

“I know what this league’s like, sometimes if you don’t take your chances sometimes you worry they’ll come back on you.”

The only negative from United’s victory was the injury to Jay Rollins, but Elliott expects his winger to be back available in the near future.