Much more to come from Boston United’s midfield - Brad Abbott

Brad Abbott’s enjoying life in Boston United’s new-look midfield... but he says there is a lot more to come.

Summer signings Tom Platt and George Green have joined Andi Thanoj and Abbott in vying for a starting slot in the centre of the park.

“I feel I’ve had a good stat to the season personally,” Abbott said.

“I feel there’s more to come and I’m still getting fitter and feel my sharpness will come even more.

“I think, in terms of the team, you look at our squad and it’s very good for the league we’re in.

“There’s still more to come from the team. In terms of the league we have to push and strive as far as we can.”

While Green has found chances harder to come by, Abbott has enjoyed the arrival of Platt from Alfreton.

He added: “Platty’s energetic and gritty and wins the ball back well.

“He’s good to have in there. The same with Andi, he’s got his attributes and he’s a very good footballer.

“As a three we’re putting in some good performances.”