“My talent’s not going to waste,” says Boston United’s former Everton midfielder George Green

George Green wants the Boston United fans to see him at his best, with the former Everton youngster promising he will not let his talent go to waste.

Green - who moved to Goodison Park from Bradford City for a £2m fee as a 15-year-old - has spoken openly about his well-documented battles with mental health, alcohol and cocaine in the past.

But the summer signing arrives at Boston feeling very much like a player on the up, believing he has put his off-field problems behind him.

“I’m doing the right things off the pitch, which I keep reverting to,” 23-year-old Green said.

“I know that’s right. Now it’s about getting sharpness and minutes and working hard in training.

“It’s got to come together. My talent’s not going to waste. That’s not what I’m out to do, I’m here to work hard.”

Green, whose former clubs include Tranmere Rovers, Oldham Athletic, Burnley and Kilmarnock, arrived at York Street something as an outsider as the majority of Craig Elliott’s newly-assembled squad know each other well, many from their times together with Harrogate and the Pilgrims.

“The lads do know each other and you can tell they’ve all got good relationships,” added Green, who missed large chunks of last season with Chester due to injury.

“But I’ve been welcomed in with open arms and you can tell that out on the pitch with the team cohesion we’ve got.

“I’m just buzzing to be in and around training, it puts a smile on my face.

“Last year it was a drag going in and knowing I was injured. But this year I’m embracing it.

“I know this league well, the teams and players and that’s an advantage for me so far.

“I think we can go on and achieve big things this year.”