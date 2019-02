Tiago Nassunculo struck again to ensure Boston Town stretched their unbeaten run to seven matches.

The Poachers had trailed Desborough at the DWB Stadium this afternoon, before the in-form striker netted his sixth goal in the past three games to ensure a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Nassunculo’s leveller means Gary Edgley’s side have now picked up five wins and two draws in their 2019 UCL Premier contests.