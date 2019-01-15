National quarters await BGS squad

Boston Grammar School’s under 15s B team have clinched a place in the quarter-finals of the ESFA National Cup following a superb 3-0 home success against St John Fisher School, Harrogate.

In an entertaining game which was played in an excellent spirit, it was the Boston boys who grabbed the initiative in the first half with a fine goal from Callum French, who fired home from outside the box.

The second half saw the home team pull further ahead when good work from Jake Smith saw him create a chance for man of the match Oliver Baxter.

He slotted home from close range for his first-ever goal for the school.

A late third from Smith sealed the win with what proved to be the last kick of the game.

The BGS boys could face a trek as far afield as Cumbria or Devon in the next round.

Captain Louis Barai said: “The lads are looking forward to the challenge in the last eight and, whilst we would prefer a home draw, we are confident that we can go further still in the competition.”

Pictured are goalscorer Oliver Baxter, left, alongside skipper Louis Barai.