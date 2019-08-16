Nesta scoops Euro medals

Nesta Baxter claimed two medals at the EUSA European University Combat Games.

Representing Newcastle University and WAKO Team Great Britain, the Evolution Martial Arts member scooped silver and bronze in Croatian capital Zagreb.

Nesta Baxter in action against Hungary.

The competition was full of top-class fighters from across Europe, representing their universities.

This was the first time WAKO Kickboxing had featured in the university games, and it lived up to all expectations.

The combat games included the disciplines of kickboxing, taekwondo, judo and karate, with Nesta selected to carry the flag for Great Britain.

Competing in the -65kg point fighting and light continuous categories, Nesta won a silver in the light continuous.

She made it through to the final after beating top competitors, including the current world number three in the semis.

In the final, Nesta came up against a strong Hungarian fighter, Andrea Busa.

The fight was close the whole way, but Nesta missed out by a slim margin.

In the point fighting, Nesta achieved a bronze following a strong win against a tough Irish fighter in the quarter-finals.

In the semis Nesta came up against Busa again, and once more she just edged it.

Nesta is going to be competing for the WAKO Team GB Senior Team in October at the WAKO Kickboxing World Championships, which will be held in Bosnia and Herzegovina.