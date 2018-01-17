New Boston Town boss Greene tells his squad that hard work can see them book their place at promotion party

Dennis Greene is back in the dug-out - and he has a stern message for his Boston Town squad.

The former Boston United, Histon and St Neots manager has replaced Gary Frost at the DWB Stadium, his first role in football since leaving the Pilgrims in December 2016.

He will also become a director of the Poachers and oversee the building of a youth academy at the Tattershall Road club.

After previously winning the United Counties League Premier Division with St Neots, he is targeting another title, but he has told his current squad they will have to put in the work to be part of that success.

“We’ll train twice a week, work hard and try to win every game,” Greene said. “We want back-to-back promotions with this club, and if the lads are willing to put the work in, look after themselves and get fitter then they’ve got a chance to be part of that.

“I’ve won the UCL with Neots, and I want to take this club up higher where we think it should be.”

Greene is familiar with many of the players he has inherited at the DWB Stadium.

Nine of the side which started Saturday’s draw with Wellingborough Town have been on the books of United in either a first-team, youth or reserve capacity, with Greene managing Duran Reynolds, Jordan Nuttell and Jason Field at the Jakemans Stadium.

Greene guided the Pilgrims to three top-six finishes and two play-off semi-finals, but now he wants promotion for the Poachers.

“You know me. I want to win every game,” he said.

“I like good, youthful sides who go out to win. I don’t play for draws.

“We’ll get to the end of the season and see where we are.

“After that we want back-to-back promotions.”

Lori Borbely will continue in his assistant manager role as Town prepare for Saturday’s trip to Kirby Muxloe (KO 3pm).

Town chairman Mick Vines said Frost had done a ‘magnificent job’ securing safety last year and leading the Poachers on this season’s memorable FA Cup run.

However, he stated he felt Greene would be the man to move the club up the divisions.