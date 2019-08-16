New gym site for Boston Town ABC

Boston Town Amateur Boxing Club have relocated.

The club have moved from their original site on the Norfolk Street Industrial Estate to the former Malone’s Function Room off John Adams Way.

The bigger gym and additional facilities made available by the move has seen tbhe club receive more interest from locals.

Boston Town ABC’s national champ Angelica Finch said: “People don’t see behind the scenes, the hard work, time and effort my dad (head coach Jim Finch) has gone to getting this gym up and running.

“It’s been a long process but now it’s open and up and running, having a permanent place to train from from now on is amazing.

“Definitely hoping to bring more titles back here.”

Finch is seen outside the new gym.