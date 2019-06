Boston United’s youngsters will compete in the newly-formed NLFA North Division of the National League U19 Alliance in 2019-2020.

They will come up against AFC Fylde, Alfreton Town, Chester FC, Darlington, FC Halifax Town, Guiseley, Hartlepool United, Kidderminster Harriers, Solihull Moors and York City.

Home fixtures have been scheduled to take place on Wednesday afternoons at The Jakemans Stadium.