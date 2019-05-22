New league rivalries excite Boston United boss Elliott

Craig Elliott is already looking forward to a Christmas cracker after Boston United discovered who their National League North opponents look set to be next season.

The FA have released their proposed league allocations for next season, with five new rivals joining the Pilgrims.

Boston can renew old rivalries as Kettering Town and King’s Lynn Town have both been promoted, along with fellow newcomers Farsley Celtic.

Former foes Gloucester City and Oxford City will also return to the division after moving sideways from the National League South due to all four sides dropping out of the National League moving into their former home.

Kettering and King’s Lynn look favourites to be the Pilgrims’ Boxing Day and New Year’s Day opponents next season – and manager Elliott can’t wait.

“It’ll be nice to have a bit of rivalry over the Christmas period,” he told The Standard.

“It’s important for any team.

“It gets the players up for it and it’s always great for the fans who really look forward to it.

“I think the two games against Alfreton (last season) had a bit of a flat vibe to them really.”

Making way will be champions Stockport and play-off winners Chorley, while Ashton United, FC United and Nuneaton Borough were all relegated.

“I think it was a fair reflection of the league,” Elliott continued.

“Stockport were the best team in the division and Chorley finished just behind them, probably the other best team in there for me.

“They proved that consistency is important next season for any team who wants to be up there challenging.”

Next season’s proposed National League North line-up: AFC Telford United, Alfreton Town, Altrincham, Blyth Spartans, Boston United, Brackley Town, Bradford Park Avenue, Chester, Curzon Ashton, Darlington, Farsley Celtic, Gloucester City, Guiseley, Hereford, Kettering Town, Kidderminster Harriers, King’s Lynn Town, Leamington, Oxford City, Southport, Spennymoor Town, York City.