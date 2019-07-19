New-look Boston United a ‘different animal’ - Elliott

Craig Elliott believes his Boston United side are a ‘different animal’ to the squad he assembled last summer.

The Pilgrims boss admits he has been excited watching his team begin pre-season with entertaining victories over Grimsby Town, Worksop and Scunthorpe United.

Twelve months ago Boston fans were buoyed by a number of high-profile signings who had made the switch to York Street.

But after a storming start to the campaign the results failed to continue and the manager undertook a mid-season rebuild.

With that still fresh in the mind, Elliott has spend the close season bringing in a nucleus of proven National League North players.

“My idea, since day one, we had to have a certain brand of football,” he said.

“There needs to be a balance but I think fans can go away after the first two home matches and realise we are a different animal.

“I want us to play a certain way in this league and get results doing that. I’m confident we can because we’ve got the firepower to do that.”

Outscoring opponents may be the Pilgrims’ priority, but Elliott is confident he has a squad will be able to shut-up shop and hold on to leads in tight contests.

“I think the two centre backs (Luke Shiels and Simon Ainge) have been very good in particular,” he continued.

“It’s just that balance. The next step is to get a clean sheet, but I think that’ll come.”

Reflecting on Wednesday’s 4-2 county cup win against Scunthorpe, Elliott added says the pluses outweighed the bad points.

“A lot of positives and it’s easy to look at goals against,” he said. “I was disappointed with them, I think they were sloppy goals.

“But it’s hard to be too critical as I thought we played some great football and created some great chances.

“The basis of where we want to be was there. I was pleased with that.

“It’s slowly getting better. I thought we did that against Grimsby and Worksop before the subs come on and the game slows.

“But I thought we kept that up (against Scunthorpe), even with the changes. That was the most pleasing thing for me.”

