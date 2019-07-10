New-look Boston United go into season with ‘high expectations’ - Tom Platt

Tom Platt says Boston United will go into the new season with ‘high expectations’.

The summer recruit believes Craig Elliott has built astrong squad after playing with - or against - the majority of his current teammates.

The midfielder joined from National League North rivals Alfreton Town and is one of a growing army of former Harrogate Town players at York Street.

And he is keen to join his former club in the top flight of non-league football.

“We’re going for promotion and looking to win every game,” said the 25-year-old who works for the University of York’s sport department.

“I know a lot of the players from my time at Harrogate as well as playing against most of the rest of the squad while at Alfreton.

“I think we can be successful, and it know everyone has high expectations as we go into the new season.”

The Pilgrims are already a month into pre-season training and will play their first warm-up match against Grimsby Town at the Jakemans Stadium tomorrow (KO 7.30pm).

“We’ve had some tough pre-season training, but we need that to be ready for the league games,” Platt continued.

“I’m looking forward to playing against Grimsby. I’ve played against before when I was at York City, and they’ll give us a good test.

“We have a good mixture of friendlies, with a couple of teams from lower down, and I’m excited to get playing again.”

Platt will not have to wait long to return to Alfreton, with the Pilgrims due to visit the Impact Arena on August 6.

And the midfielder is looking forward to going back.

“It’ll be good to go back and play there, I had an enjoyable couple of seasons with them so it’ll be good to go back there with Boston,” he continued.

Speaking of United’s final season at York Street, Platt added: “Obviously, I’ve played at York Street in the past.

“It’s a great old ground and as we look forward to moving, we’ll want to give it a good send-off.”