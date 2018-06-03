New opposition for the Poachers?

Boston Town looks set to be facing some fresh faces next season.

The provisional Step Five and Step Six allocations have been announced by the FA’s Leagues Committee.

Joining the United Counties League Premier Division will be promoted Pinchbeck United, while Rugby Town have moved sideways from the Midland Football League Premier Division.

Yaxley and Wisbech have been promoted while St Andrews and Sileby Rangers were relegated from the division, which has dropped from 22 to 20 teams.

The new line-up will be: Boston Town, Cogenhoe United, Daventry Town, Deeping Rangers, Desborough Town, Eynesbury Rovers, Harborough Town, Holbeach United, Kirby Muxloe, Leicester Nirvana, Newport Pagnell Town, ON Chenecks, Oadby Town, Peterborough Northern Star, Pinchbeck United, Rothwell Corinthians, Rugby Town, Sleaford Town, Wellingborough Town, Wellingborough Whitworth.