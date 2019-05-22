New rivals set to join Boston Town in the UCL Premier

Boston Town could be facing a host of new teams next season if the suggested league line-up is rubber stamped.

The FA’s provisional allocations for 2019-20 see Anstey Nomads, Lutterworth Town, Loughborough University, Quorn and Shepshed Dynamo in the United Counties League Premier Division.

Daventry Town, Newport Pagnell, Eynesbury Rovers, Wellingborough Whitworth and Kirby Muxloe will make way.

The suggested line up is: Anstey Nomads, Boston Town, Cogenhoe United, Deeping Rangers, Desborough Town, Harborough Town, Holbeach United, Leicester Nirvana, Loughborough University, Lutterworth Town, ON Chenecks, Oadby Town, Peterborough Northern Star, Pinchbeck United, Quorn, Rothwell Corinthians, Rugby Town, Shepshed Dynamo, Sleaford Town, Wellingborough Town.

The Poachers have announced some pre-season friendlies.

They will host Grantham Town on July 6, Moulton Harrox on July 13, Spalding United on July 20 and Wyberton on July 27.

Town are holding a trials day on Saturday, June 15 - hoping to unearth some local talent.

Players interested in taking part should be at the club’s ground in Tattershall Road at 10.30am on the day.

“This is the only trial day as training will be behind closed doors and invitation only,” said manager gary Edgley.

“All players are welcome; old players from the club and new ones wanting to try and get into the club. Players will be chosen for the first team and reserves.”

The trials day will run until 4.30pm, with training in the morning and a friendly taking place in the afternoon. Lunch will be provided.

Leon Marsh has been named as manager of Town’s new reserve side.

Marsh has been manager of Boston Saturday League side Fosdyke for the past two seasons.

He will be assisted by Ben Lawton.

“It’s a massive opportunity at such a big club that’s going in the right direction,” Marsh said.

“I’m looking forward to working with Gary on developing some young players who can make the step up to the first team and also add some silverware to the club.”

The Poachers have launched their annual shirt sponsorship raffle.

Fims are invited to buy a ticket for £60 - or two for £100 - and the winners will see their name on the club’s shirt next season.

The draw is based on the Lotto and the front of the home shirt winner will be the bonus ball of the National Lottery draw on July 13 and the back of the home shirt winner will be the bonus ball of the draw on July 17.

To enter this year’s draw contact chairman Mick Vines on 07943 622959 or director Lori Borbely on 07564 506670.