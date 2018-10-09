New signings will bolster Poachers

Gary Edgley has added to his Boston Town squad with the arrivals of Corey Newman and Travis Portas.

Keeper Portas has previously played under the Poachers boss at Skegness United, and the former Boston United youth team stopper has moved from Skegness Town where ex-Boston number one James Lambley has become the first choice.

“As the rebuilding goes on, I am pleased to have been able to bring in Travis to add competition for places in my team,” Edgley told bostontownfc.co.uk.

“I have worked with Trav before at Skegness United and he’s a great lad to have in the changing rooms.

“He has also had a lot of experience at such a young age.”

Versatile Newman arrives from United Counties League Premier Division leaders Pinchbeck United.

Another Pilgrims academy graduate, Newman has also been on the books of Sleaford Town. Grantham Town and Blackstones.

“I’m pleased to have him on board,” Edgley continued.

“For such a young player he has had lots of experience, and at UCL level, which is important to us at the minute.

“He will give me cover in various positions as well.”

Newman and Portas were both involved in Saturday’s squad as Boston were beaten 2-0 at Wellingborough Town.

Two second-half goals sunk the Poachers in Northamptonshire, although the 6-0 thrashing of the Doughboys’ neighbours Wellingborough Whitworth saw Boston move out of the UCL Premier drop zone on goal difference.

TOWN: Greeves, Lytvynets, Newman, Moulds, Cunliffe, Turki, Walker, Tate, Deane, Nichols, Goddard; Subs: Portas, Gelgis, Zouka, Borbely.

The Poachers travel to Eynesbury Rovers on Saturday, seeking revenge for their recent 5-0 reverse at the DWB Stadium. Kick off at the Alfred Hall Memorial Ground will be at 3pm.

Town are currently installing their new floodlights.

The Poachers have been able to invest in the new lights thanks partly to prizemoney won during last season’s memorable FA Cup run under former manager Gary Frost.