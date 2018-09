Alex Nichols has joined Boston Town.

The striker becomes Gary Edgley’s latest recruit from the seaside as he arrives from Skegness Town.

He has previously been on the books of Sleaford Town.

“Alex again is another player that gives me something different and is proven at this level,” Edgley told bostontownfc.co.uk.

“He’s also a really nice lad and is keen to work hard and do well at Boston Town.”