‘Nightmare’ Thewlis is a dream for Boston United boss Elliott

Craig Elliott says Jordan Thewlis will be a nightmare for every defender who has the misfortune to play against him this season.

The Boston United attacker has caught the eye in pre-season, netting three times in his opening three contests with the club.

And manager Elliott is full of praise for his exciting acquisition - who he is tipping to be a ‘massive’ player at York Street.

“He’s a good player. Like I said in the summer, there were a lot of big teams after him, higher leagues,” Elliott said.

“He ended last season starting for Harrogate in the (National League) play-offs and I’m really happy to get him. He’s going to be massive for us.

“On his day he’s one of the better players in the league and, hopefully, he stays injury free and produces that again, because that’s what he is. He’s a nightmare to play against.

“Every time he gets the ball something happens, he’s the type of player you like to watch.”

Thewlis joined the Pilgrims on loan in December, but his time in a Boston shirt lasted less than 20 minutes before he suffered ankle ligament damage following a hefty challenge at Chorley.

But Elliott believes that given games for the club he will ‘without a doubt’ become a fan favourite.

“When he plays his goals-to-game ratio is very good,” Elliott added.

“But it’s not just his goals. He wins a lot of penalties as well. He’s a threat and most defenders will hate to play against him.”