“No complaints” as Wyberton beaten by Lincoln United DS

Lincs League

Wyberton 0 Lincoln United DS 4

Joe Greswell had ‘no complaints’ as Wyberton were beaten 4-0 at home by Lincolnshire League highfliers Lincoln United Development Squad.

The visitors started the better side at the Causeway, with stand-in keeper Scott Williams making two fine saves in the opening five minutes.

Wyberton got into the game and created chances but couldn’t find the breakthrough they were looking for.

Lincoln opened the scoring 10 minutes before the break, the unmarked United forward giving his side the lead.

The second half was much the same as the first.

Lincoln got their second when the Wyberton keeper tried playing his way out of trouble, only to get caught out and gift Lincoln number two.

Lincoln then got a third from the penalty spot and grabbed the final goal with 10 minutes left to play.

Manger Greswell was upset with the result as he thought his team where heading in the right direction.

“To be fair to the lads, in recent weeks we have been very unlucky as our performances have been very good,” he said.

“No complaints about the result today as we didn’t deserve anything from the game.

“They’re a good young, fit and well-drilled side and we just weren’t at it.

“We move on to next weekend as we go to Horncastle.

“Both sides will be looking to get back to winning ways and the fixture means a lot to both teams.”

Horncastle sit eighth in the table with Wyberton 10th, a point behind.