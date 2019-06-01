No friendlies will be easy, says Elliott

Boston United can’t afford to attempt to coast through pre-season, according to Craig Elliott.
The Pilgrims boss hopes he has arranged a deries of friendly contests which will put his side through their paces early on.
“I don’t think there should be such a thing as an easier friendly,” he said.
“Just because a team plays in a higher or lower division, it doesn’t mean you treat them any differently.
“I want us to be tested by different sorts of teams but I want my players to show me what they can do in every game. That’s what they’re there for.”
United’s pre-season so far:
Grimsby Town (H) - Thursday, July 11 (7.30pm)
Worksop (A) - Monday, July 15 (7.30pm)
Scunthorpe United (H) - Wednesday, July 17 (KO 7.30pm - Lincs Senior Cup)
Grantham Town (A) - Tuesday, July 23 (7.45pm)
Cleethorpes Town (A) - Tuesday, July 30 (7.30pm).