No gambles! Boston United transfer strategy revealed

Craig Elliott believes familiarity will breed success at Boston United.

The Pilgrims boss is desperate to get his business done early this summer and has already made three signings.

Defender Luke Shiels and midfielder Tom Platt have arrived from Alfreton Town while striker Jordan Thewlis has linked up with the club after leaving Harrogate Town.

All three of the summer signings to date have played for Harrogate within the past handful of seasons, as has defender Ben Middleton who extended his stay with Boston after making the switch from Wetherby Road 12 months ago.

And Elliott says that building a squad who all know and trust one another - and have a proven track record in the National League North - will be key to success next term.

“We want to bring in players who know what this league is all about,” he told The Standard.

“That’s what we’re trying to do and I think that’s shown with the lads we’ve got in so far.

“I don’t want any gambles. I’ve learnt a lot from last season and want players who know how to win at this level.”

With Boston switching their training base to the Keepmoat Stadium next season it is no surprise the club are attracting players based in and around Doncaster.

And that is something Elliott hopes to work to his advantage.

He added: “We don’t want any isolated players, those who come in and don’t know anything about the group, the club or what we expect.

“It’s important we gel straight away in pre-season so we can hit the ground running.

“The lads we’ve brought in all know about each other and they were all happy with the signings we’ve made. That says a lot to me.”

