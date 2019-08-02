No hard feelings for Shaun Tuton as Boston United face his former club Chester

Shaun Tuton says there are no hard felings as he prepares to face former club Chester.

The Boston United striker began last season with the Blues, but was the subject of a seven-day approach from Spennymoor Town after playing just two league matches for the club.

The offer of a contract was enough to convince the former Barnsley and Grimsby Town striker (pictured) to switch to Brewery Field.

On Saturday Tuton will face off against former managers Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley, who guided Salford City to the National League North title in 2018.

“They’re good managers, I’ve not got a bad thing to say about them,” Tuton told The Standard.

“But it was just at that moment in time it didn’t work out and I went to Spennymoor. But that was nothing against them.”

Chester did the double over United last season, winning 2-0 at the Jakemans Satdium and 4-1 at the Deva.

Now Tuton wants Boston to begin the campaign by picking up three points.

“I can’t wait to get going,” he added.

“I saw when I was in talks about signing for Boston, two of the first games are against old clubs, old friends. It always makes it a bit more interesting.

“The first few games are massive, against big clubs who will want to be challenging for instant promotion and the play-offs.”

Boston United are ‘terrifying’



Knowles targets Chester