No pressure! Edgley tells Boston Town to enjoy Deeping derby

Gary Edgley says his Boston Town side head to Deeping Rangers with ‘no pressure’.

The Poachers earned their second win of the UCL Premier season on Saturday with a resilient 1-0 win over Cogenhoe United, which included debuts for Danny Horton and Jacob Fenton.

And they are looking to climb further up the table as they face their Lincolnshire rivals at the Haydon Whitham Stadium this evening.

Deeping are unbeaten in four games and sit eighth in the table, but Edgley said his side are going to be able to enjoy the experience.

He said: “It’s going to be another tough game.

“I love going there for the simple reason the pitch is like a carpet.

“For these lads, we have no pressure. We go there thinking we’re going to play football on a great surface.”

The match kicks off at 7.45pm.