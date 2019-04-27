No recalled Wright as Boston United end campaign at Hereford

Boston United will end their National League North season without winger Max Wright.

Wright has been recalled by parent club Grimsby Town and named on the bench for their League Two contest at Notts County.

Youngster Taylor Gray has been included amongst United’s subs while Nicky Walker, Gavin Allott and Jonathan Wafula remain sidelined through injury.

Cameron Hawkes was a late inclusion in the starting line-up, replacing Ryan Cresswell.

HEREFORD: Yates, Hickman, Greenslade, Thomas, Cullinane-Liburd, Gowling, O’Sullivan, Owen-Evans, Liburd, Richards, Symons; Subs: Ezewele, Wharton, Wesolowski, Finn, Waite.

UNITED: Willis, Middleton, Jackson, Thanoj, Qualter, Hawkes, Wroe, Abbott, Clare, Rollins, Smith; Subs: Johnson, Gray, Parkin.

REF: Ben Speedie.