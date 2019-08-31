‘No rift’! Elliott explains George Green’s absence from Boston United squad

Craig Elliott has clarified there are no issues between himself and midfielder George Green.

The Boston United summer signing didn’t travel with the squad for today’s goalless draw at Hereford.

And - combined with his early exit from the dug-out during Monday’s 5-0 win over Altrincham, where he was an unused substitute - this has led to speculation that he may be an unwanted figure at York Street.

But Elliott was quick to dismiss these suggestions, revealing Green is sidelined with an ankle injury.

“He’s injured. He picked up an injury in training on Thursday, so there’s no rift at all,” the manager said.

“He understands he’s got to wait for his chance and that’ll happen naturally.

“We could have done with him today to be fair.”

Elliott did confirm he was unhappy with Green’s early departure from pitch side on Monday, after Boston had made their final substitution, but says that issue is in the past.

“I’ve dealt with that one, George knows not to do that again,” Elliott added.

“As I said, he’s a good player and he’s got to just wait for his chance.

“I’m not sure how long he will be out at the minute, but we could do with him back.

“A game like today would have suited him.”

Reflecting on the goalless draw at Edgar Street, the Bulls’ first game with new manager Russell Slade at the helm, Elliott said: “I thought, for the away team, we came and dominated for large periods.

“I expected a backlash with the appointment they made, but it was us who started well.

“We should have done better with a few opportunities, and second half we couldn’t carve out that chance to get the winner. We had one off the line.

“On reflection, a point away, on a difficult ground, you can’t grumble too much.”